Two notorious thieves arrested by Basistha Police amid rising theft cases in Assam

Amid a rising number of theft and burglary incidents reported from different parts of Assam, Basistha Police in Guwahati have arrested two notorious thieves allegedly involved in a series of theft cases across the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rocky Das from Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district and Rahul Choudhury alias Sonu Ali from Bhella in Bapreta district. Police also recovered a scooter allegedly used during the theft operations along with several burglary tools and equipment from their possession.

According to police sources, the duo had been carrying out thefts in different localities of Guwahati for a considerable period, targeting residential areas and other locations during late-night hours. The accused are suspected to be linked to multiple theft-related incidents reported in and around the city in recent months.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs and after conducting surveillance, Basistha Police launched a special operation and managed to apprehend both accused. The recovered tools included equipment commonly used for breaking locks and carrying out burglary activities, police officials said.

Sources in the police department stated that the accused are currently being interrogated to determine their involvement in other theft and property crime cases registered across Guwahati and adjoining districts.

The arrests come at a time when incidents of theft, burglary and property-related crimes have been witnessing an increase in several parts of Assam, raising concerns among residents and law enforcement agencies. Police departments across the state have intensified night patrolling, naka checking, surveillance operations and special drives to crack down on criminal activities.

Senior police officials said strict action is being taken against repeat offenders and organised theft networks operating in urban and semi-urban areas. Authorities have also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities to the police.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.