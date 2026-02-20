Bhupen Borah meets Amit Shah in Guwahati, says his earlier perception about him was wrong

Senior Assam leader Bhupen Borah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Assam State Guest House- Koinadhara ahead of formally joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political development in the State.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Borah expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for facilitating the interaction. He said the Chief Minister personally arranged the meeting and extended respect by visiting his residence.

“I would like to thank the Chief Minister for giving me the opportunity to meet the Home Minister,” Borah said. He added that even before he could introduce himself, the Chief Minister introduced him to Amit Shah as “the son of a teacher,” a gesture he described as deeply memorable.

Reflecting on his interaction with the Union Home Minister, Borah admitted that his earlier perception about Shah had been mistaken. “My previous understanding about Amit Shah was wrong. Under his leadership, Assam is in safe hands,” he remarked.

Borah also highlighted his long political journey with the Congress, stating that he had been associated with the party for 32 years and belonged to a third-generation Congress family.

However, he said the respect and outreach shown by the Chief Minister over the past 32 hours, including the visit to his residence and arrangement of the meeting with Shah, gave him confidence that he had taken the right decision at the right time.

The meeting at Koinadhara has drawn considerable attention in political circles, as Borah’s move to join the BJP is expected to have notable implications for Assam’s evolving political landscape.