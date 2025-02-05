A notorious bike thief was shot and injured after attempting to escape police custody in Jorabat, Assam, late Tuesday night, February 4.

According to reports, Basistha police apprehended three bike thieves during a night operation.

However, one of the suspects, identified as Babu, attempted to flee from the police base. In response, officers opened fire, injuring him in the leg.



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Following the incident, Babu was immediately taken into custody and admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further linkages in the case.