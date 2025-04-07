The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday praised the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by the central government, terming it a landmark step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties across India.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s Assam state headquarters, Dr. Zafreen Mehjabin, the party’s National Research and Policy In-Charge, said the amendment signals an end to decades of alleged corruption and misuse of Waqf assets under successive Congress-led governments. She described the reform as “a bold initiative to bring integrity into Waqf governance and empower marginalized sections, particularly Muslim women.”

Dr. Mehjabin criticized the Congress for what she termed as the politicization and misappropriation of Waqf properties, claiming that over 37.39 lakh hectares of land across the country had been grossly undervalued and leased out under questionable terms. “For certain vested interests, Waqf assets had become a political jackpot,” she alleged.

Focusing on Assam, she revealed that nearly 19,000 bighas of Waqf land—estimated to be worth between ₹70,000 crore and ₹80,000 crore—remain underutilized or encroached upon due to years of mismanagement. She also targeted a former Congress MP, currently representing Jorhat, for allegedly not allocating MPLAD funds for minority communities and opposing the Waqf reforms to “appease vote-bank politics.”

BJP spokesperson Dr. Mominul Aowal supported the assertions, highlighting the tangible improvements in Assam’s Waqf Board revenue under BJP rule. “Waqf income in the state has increased from ₹90,000 to Rs 2.56 crore, which has enabled a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This reflects our commitment to clean governance and transparency,” he said.

The party has positioned the Waqf reforms as part of its broader agenda to promote good governance and root out corruption, while simultaneously accusing the opposition of neglecting minority welfare for electoral gains.