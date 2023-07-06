Senior BJP leaders of 12 states in east and northeast India held a meeting in Guwahati on July 6 to strategise on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was attended by BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, party MPs and MLAs, and state unit presidents, among others.

Earlier on July 5, a meeting of the party's core committee was held on Wednesday night to discuss the issues that will be taken up at the day-long Zonal Committee meeting, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the impact of the month-long 'Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan', held in June to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said.

The eight northeastern states have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats with Assam having the highest of 14.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura have two seats each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each.



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Among the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40 seats, Odisha has 21 and Jharkhand has 14 seats.

Meanwhile, in the presence of a phalanx of leaders, the BJP prepared a blueprint at its Guwahati meeting for the general elections in 2024, which is less than a year away.

At the meeting, the state representatives gave a detailed account of the party’s position in their respective states. Odisha being the focus of the party, a special discussion on the state was held at the meeting.

Odisha BJP President, Manmohan Samal, state organisational general secretary Manas Mohanty, and Odisha co-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar held a threadbare discussion on the party’s position in Odisha. The discussions were focused on getting more seats in the state.

On the otherhand, BJP Sikkim State Incharge Dr Dilip Jaiswal, State President DR Thapa, along with the Vice President, Arjun Rai, and the General Secretary, Bharat Dulal, also attended the meeting of the BJP.

State BJP President DR Thapa presented a detailed report on the organizational status, political issues of Sikkim and the various activities carried out by the party in recent times.

