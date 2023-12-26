Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a resolute message against corruption and illegal land acquisition in the state.

In a bold statement, he declared that even leaders from his own party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), would face consequences if they were implicated in land-grabbing activities.

The Chief Minister told reporters here on Monday, “The land mafias can not be classified as BJP or Congressmen. They are culprits. Nobody will be spared whether he belongs to the BJP or Congress party.”

He claimed that due to police action, a section of land mafias has already vacated lands they occupied through illegal means. The actual owners of the land also got back their properties.

“The District Commissioners and police have been working to bust the entire nexus,” Sarma mentioned.



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This announcement came after the Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, exposed a well-organized land-grabbing racket in Guwahati, which involved the creation of forged documents, potentially with the collusion of government and police officials, as well as some advocates.

The crackdown on this illicit operation has already led to the arrest of at least three individuals in the previous week for their alleged involvement in land-grabbing incidents.

Among those implicated was Pankaj Das, a leader of the BJP OBC morcha, who was subsequently removed from his party position.

The Chief Minister emphasized that land mafias cannot be categorized by political affiliation; they are criminals regardless of whether they belong to the BJP or any other party. He assured that due to police action, a portion of the land mafias had already relinquished illegally occupied lands, allowing rightful owners to reclaim their properties.

Chief Minister Sarma's commitment to eradicating land grabbing is part of a broader effort to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law in Assam. His administration, along with district commissioners and police forces, is actively working to dismantle the entire network of land mafias, sending a clear signal that no one is above the law.