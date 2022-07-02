With the all-important Lok Sabha election lingering on the horizon, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to increase its voter base by giving “party member” status to millions of people around the country who receive benefits under government schemes.

In the bid to boost numbers ahead of the elections, the party leadership has already tasked workers with collecting the addresses and contact information of those receiving aid under government schemes.

The BJP’s latest strategy could lead to rich dividends in Assam, where the flagship ‘Arunodoi’ scheme only has over 2.8 million beneficiaries, while over 60,000 people have benefitted from the government’s waiver of microfinance loans.

A further 2 million people receive benefits under various other schemes – such as the widow scheme, old-age pension scheme, Krishan Kalyan scheme, et al.

The party, after winning a thumping majority in the 2019 elections, has already launched a ‘Lok Sabha Prabas Yojana’ with a view to capturing the 144 lower house Seats currently held by non-BJP parties.

This time, the party is targeting the scheme beneficiaries, women voters, and young adults aged 18-25 to make up the deficit in the 144 constituencies it lost.

As part of its new blueprint, the saffron party is strategizing to target women voters as well as first-time voters with its campaigns.

Yesterday, the saffron party officially began its poll preparations in Assam at a star-studded event featuring Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With the Congress, the main Opposition, still trying to fill the void left by senior leader Tarun Gogoi after his passing, it appears the saffron party is already starting to set its sights on ‘mission 2024.’

Indeed, it appears that the BJP in Assam could win another crucial victory on the back of its schemes for those in the 18-25 age group.

To the saffron party’s credit, it has already built up a strong base in Assam with its various schemes and doles, many of which were announced in the run-up to the last Assembly elections, with Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the campaign charge.

If the ruling party is able to make all these beneficiaries sign up, the result of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election – at least in Assam – will be a foregone conclusion.



