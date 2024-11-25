Highlighting the BJP’s focus on inclusivity without adopting appeasement policies, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 24 credited the party’s victories in minority-dominated constituencies as a testament to its principle of equal treatment for all.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma referred to the BJP’s triumph in the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat in June and the recent bypoll win in the Samaguri assembly constituency as evidence of this approach. "Our strategy emphasizes minority outreach under the guiding principle of 'appeasement to none, justice to all.' This is in line with our broader motto, sabka saath, sabka vikas (unity and development for all)," he stated.

The Chief Minister also announced that the BJP has outlined a comprehensive roadmap targeting minority-majority seats for the 2026 Assam assembly elections, signaling the party's continued commitment to its inclusive agenda.



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