On Tuesday evening, a boat carrying rice bags capsized in Assam's Barpeta district's Brahmaputra River. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident.

The boat was travelling from Bohori Ghat to Kachumara Ghat when it was caught in a storm and sank in the river. Notably, the passengers were rescued safely by locals.

"The passengers were rescued, but the rice bags and other items were damaged in the incident. We demand from the state government to take necessary steps to construct a bridge connecting Bohori to Kachumara," Iqbal Hussain, local youth from Kolkata was quoted as saying by ANI.