Cachar Police seize heroin worth Rs 2.20 crore, three arrested

In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Cachar Police in Assam have seized 388 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2.20 crore and arrested three youths in connection with the case.

The seizure was made during a late-night operation on Tuesday, December 16 when police intercepted a vehicle entering the district from a neighbouring state. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police conducted a thorough search of the car and recovered the contraband concealed inside 30 soap cases hidden in different compartments of the vehicle.

Confirming the development, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Partha Protim Das said the intercepted vehicle, bearing registration number MZ-02C-1553, was found to be carrying heroin stashed in a specially designed secret chamber.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dildar Hussain (25), Nazrul Hussein (20), and Jasim Uddin (25), all residents of Bhanga Bazar under the Dholai police station area. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was being transported to Guwahati.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to identify and dismantle the larger drug trafficking network linked to the case. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“This operation is part of our sustained drive against drug trafficking in the region. We are committed to tracing the entire supply chain and taking stringent action against those involved,” SSP Das said.

The latest seizure comes just a day after another major drug bust by Cachar Police. On Monday, a truck was intercepted at Rongpur, leading to the recovery of 90,000 Yaba tablets worth an estimated ₹26 crore from a hidden compartment. Two persons, identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya, were arrested in that case.