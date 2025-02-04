The Union government has issued a show-cause notice to the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), including all its factions, wings, and affiliated organisations, seeking an explanation as to why it should not be reclassified as an unlawful association for another five-year term.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to serve the notice, requiring ULFA to submit a written response within 30 days from the date of issuance. Additionally, the outfit has been directed to present itself—either through an authorised representative or legal counsel—before the designated tribunal at the Gauhati High Court (old block) on March 4, 2025, as per an official statement from the Assam government.

ULFA, which had remained active for nearly four decades, formally disbanded in January 2023 following a peace agreement with the Union government on December 29, 2023. The organisation, however, experienced an internal split after key leaders, including Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, opted for dialogue following their apprehension in Bangladesh. Those opposing the peace process rebranded themselves as ULFA (Independent) under the leadership of Paresh Baruah.

The Baruah-led ULFA-I, which emerged in 2012, remains a proscribed entity. In a significant development, the High Court of Bangladesh in December 2023 commuted the death sentence of Paresh Baruah to life imprisonment in connection with the 2004 'ten-truck arms haul' case. Previously, he had been handed the death penalty in 2014 as part of the crackdown on extremism under then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration.