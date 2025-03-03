The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress, accusing the party of masking its political failures by resorting to the verses of Rabindranath Tagore and the Bhagavad Gita. The BJP dismissed the recent opposition unity efforts as a façade, calling it a predictable drama of political irrelevance.

In an official statement, Assam BJP criticized Congress and its allies for staging a short-lived show of strength, arguing that the opposition bloc lacks both mass appeal and ideological coherence. According to the BJP, such alliances have repeatedly crumbled due to internal betrayals, as even Congress’ own allies have accused it of backstabbing under the guise of "understanding."

The BJP also condemned the regional parties aligning with Congress, stating that those who once claimed to protect Assamese interests have now joined hands with the very party responsible for the tragic deaths of 855 Assamese youths in past conflicts. This, the BJP claimed, proves that these parties are driven purely by a hunger for power, devoid of ethics or principles.

Highlighting its own organizational discipline, the BJP stated that over the past six to seven months, its workers have successfully conducted a widespread membership drive and grassroots elections without internal disputes or factionalism. The party credited its structured approach and committed cadre for its continued dominance in Assam.

Mocking the opposition’s attempts to challenge the BJP’s stronghold, the Assam BJP likened their efforts to "searching for tortoise eggs on a mountain"—an impossible task. The party asserted that an alliance of ideologically mismatched, media-hyped, and mass-base-lacking parties poses no real threat to the BJP’s robust presence in the state.