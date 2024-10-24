In preparation for the upcoming bye-elections in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to conduct a comprehensive review of various development schemes at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh. The review is scheduled from October 24 to 26, 2024, and aims to assess the implementation and progress of key initiatives across the state.

During his two-day visit, the Chief Secretary will focus on evaluating the status of 25 specific schemes in the districts of Golaghat and Lakhimpur. This meticulous review is part of the government's commitment to ensure that development initiatives are on track and to address any challenges that may arise ahead of the elections.

In addition to the scheme evaluations, the Chief Secretary will participate in other scheduled engagements, emphasizing the government's proactive approach to governance and transparency in the lead-up to the bye-elections.

Also Read: Assam police launch search operation to rescue tea executive suspected to be abducted by ULFA (I)