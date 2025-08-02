Clause 6 not forgotten: Atul Bora slams Congress, backs BJP-led push ahead of 2026 polls

In a pointed political message ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Assam Cabinet Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora has reaffirmed his party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while accusing the Congress of betraying the Assam Accord’s Clause 6.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Bora stated unequivocally, “We are in the alliance and partners in the NDA. Both Keshab Mahanta and I are part of the cabinet. The elections are very close, and we have been working together for the last nine years. The alliance will continue in the next election as well.”

Touching on the emotive issue of Clause 6, which promises constitutional safeguards for Assamese people, Bora took aim at the Congress, stating: “When Congress was in power and Rajiv Gandhi signed the Assam Accord, nothing was done for its implementation. The IMDT Act acted as a major hurdle in identifying and deporting illegal foreigners.”



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He elaborated on the current government’s commitment to the issue, pointing out that a committee headed by Justice Biplab Sarma was constituted. “We held extensive discussions in the cabinet meeting at North Lakhimpur under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Based on that, our government has made significant efforts to implement the recommendations,” said Bora, adding that discussions are ongoing with the Union Home Minister to take the matter forward.

Bora, who also handles the Agriculture portfolio, highlighted the transformation in the state’s farming sector, particularly with the involvement of the youth.

“Young and educated people in Assam are increasingly getting involved in agriculture. Assam is an agrarian state, and most of our farmers are marginal. In the last nine years, we have worked hard to bring transformation,” he said.

According to the minister, government support through the distribution of seeds, fertilisers, and agricultural machinery has led to visible improvement in the sector. “The change is happening on the ground,” he concluded, expressing optimism about Assam’s agricultural future.

Bora’s remarks reflect the BJP-AGP alliance’s intent to campaign strongly on governance and unresolved legacy issues, as political equations begin to take shape ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.