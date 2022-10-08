Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 8 said that the previous government in Assam has made the state a land of bandhs, protests and insurgency.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan’, the newly built Bharatiya Janata Party northeast head office, the Union Minister remarked that the Congress government has given tension to the entire people of Assam along with the rest of India.

"From 2014 till now the entire Assam along with northeast under the BJP regime is heading towards the path of development," said Amit Shah.

Further, the Union Minister assured that all the party offices in different districts of the state shall be completed before 2024.

Earlier on October 7, the Union Minister chaired a meeting in Guwahati to look at making the state of Assam Flood free.

The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other senior officials of the state.

The Union Home Minister emphasized that if Assam is to develop further and attract significant private investment, then protection from floods is a key requirement. He stated that the State must come up with a long-term plan which would provide protection from floods for decades to come and not look at short-term measures alone.

Further, the Union Home Minister stressed that the Assam government should come up with a concrete action plan to protect and rejuvenate the wetlands in the State and increase their holding capacity so that they can also act as storage reservoirs during floods. He emphasized that the State must take all steps in this regard including enacting a law for the protection of reservoirs and a mechanism for enforcement of the same.