Congress MLAs stage walkout from Assam assembly over Tezpur University crisis

Congress MLAs staged a walkout on the final day of the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, protesting alleged irregularities at Tezpur University and accusing the ruling BJP of denying adequate time to discuss student-related concerns.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the Congress had sought a detailed Zero Hour discussion on the escalating tension at Tezpur University, where a prolonged student agitation has led to a complete shutdown of campus activities. He alleged that the ruling party was not allowing enough time for debate, providing the Opposition just one agenda item while allotting two to the treasury bench.

Saikia further claimed that an “anti-Assam conspiracy” is unfolding within Tezpur University. He alleged that the Vice-Chancellor was appointed under the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and accused the official of misusing university funds by making questionable purchases, including plastic tables and chairs priced at highly inflated rates.

Raising a long-standing demand, the Opposition leader urged the government to expedite the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities of Assam. He reminded the House that the proposal had been accepted as far back as 1996 and insisted that the move should be approved in the upcoming sessions of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in December.

CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar also joined the walkout, condemning what he described as rampant corruption at Tezpur University. He asserted that if an RSS-backed person holds the position of Vice-Chancellor, the RSS should be held accountable for the alleged mismanagement. Talukdar reiterated that their protest would continue until the Vice-Chancellor is removed.

Meanwhile, the agitation at Tezpur University continues to intensify, with students enforcing a total lockdown of the campus and vowing to continue their protest until their demands are addressed.