Congress Member of Parliament, Gaurav Gogoi, is reportedly targeting the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, according to Pijush Hazarika.

Taking to his social media handle, the state cabinet minister claimed that in every election, the Congress has repeatedly exposed its character through its actions.

Hazarika wrote, "There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam but Congress is busy with a specific constituency and a struggle between Pradyut Bardoloi and Gaurav Gogoi over the Nagaon constituency."



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Further Hazarika asserted that after the delimitation of the constituency, Nagaon has included constituencies like Batadroba, Rupahi, Samaguri and Lahrighat which are full of voters of suspected Bangladeshi origin.

"The Congress cannot think of winning without the votes of suspected Bangladeshi origin," he added.

Hazarika also claimed that for Gaurav Gogoi, the suspected voters of Batdwara, Rupahi, Samaguri, Laharighat are much more important than the native voters of Kaliabor, Bokakhat, Golaghat, Sarupathar, Khumtai.