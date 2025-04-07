Senior BJP leader and National Research & Policy In-Charge Dr. Zafreen Mehjabin hailed the legislation as a landmark step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and justice for marginalized sections of India’s Muslim population.



Dr. Mehjabin took a direct swipe at the Congress MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi formerly representing Kaliabor constituency, accusing him of complete neglect of minority welfare in his constituency. “Not even a single rupee from the MP Local Area Development Fund was allocated for the upliftment of the minority community,” she stated, questioning his opposition to the Waqf reforms.



Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s Assam Pradesh headquarters, Dr. Mehjabin applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its decisive action against alleged corruption surrounding Waqf properties.

Dr. Mehjabin asserted that the new amendment corrects decades of misuse and political appeasement that plagued the Waqf system, especially under previous Congress regimes. “This reform is not only about governance; it’s about empowering Muslim women and restoring rightful ownership and benefit over community assets,” she said.

Referring to the religious context of Waqf—which denotes the permanent dedication of property for charitable or religious purposes—Dr. Mehjabin alleged that successive Congress governments, particularly through amendments in 1995 and 2013, had exploited the Waqf system for vote-bank politics. “These amendments were designed to appease a section of voters and not to ensure proper management or benefit for the community,” she remarked, adding that electoral defeats in 1996 and 2014 reflected public disillusionment with such tactics.

India currently holds over 37.39 lakh hectares of Waqf land, a large portion of which has reportedly been subject to illegal occupation and financial exploitation. Dr. Mehjabin highlighted that properties with rental potential of over Rs 1.5 lakh per month were often leased for as little as Rs 5,000, representing massive losses to the community.

In Assam alone, about 19,000 bighas of Waqf land—valued at an estimated ₹70,000–80,000 crore—have seen negligible returns due to mismanagement and encroachments.

She further criticized the Congress party for a last-minute amendment to the Waqf Act in 2013—just days before the 2014 elections—transferring 123 premium properties in Delhi to the Waqf Board in what she called a desperate act of political appeasement.

Joining her at the press conference, BJP spokesperson Dr. Mominul Aowal shared concrete data from Assam to illustrate the success of recent reforms. “Under the previous Waqf committee, revenue collection stood at around ₹80,000–90,000. Since the state government assumed control, it has surged to Rs 2.56 crore,” he said. Notably, Rs 50 lakh from this income was directed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, demonstrating increased transparency and better utilization of community assets.

Dr. Aowal added that Waqf properties, once treated as personal assets by a privileged few, are now being protected and leveraged for the collective good—delivering tangible results for both governance and community development.