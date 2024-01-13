The Assam Congress has taken a dig at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the row over invitation for the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Assam Congress, in a response to Sarma's recent comment about the invitation to Congress leaders to the ceremony, said that the Assam CM himself is not invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

"@himantabiswa Ji, it has come to our attention that you were not invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Is it because all your sins have been washed in the BJP washing machine, or is it that Lord Ram cannot forgive you due to your past sins, as known by every person in Assam?" said the Assam Congress, taking to social media platform X.

@himantabiswa Ji, it has come to our attention that you were not invited to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Is it because all your sins have been washed in the BJP washing machine, or is it that Lord Ram cannot forgive you due to your past sins, as known by every person in… https://t.co/NuKpxED3D8 — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) January 13, 2024

The Assam Congress's comments on the Assam Chief Minister come in after Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off a row regarding the invitations to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple to the Congress leadership.

CM Sarma, while reacting to the on Congress senior leaders declining the invitation to Ram Temple consecration stated that the party did not deserve the invitation at first place due to their views against Ram Mandir from the very beginning.

Slamming the Congress party, CM Sarma called them as anti-Hindu and further and had said, "By accepting this invitation, they could have symbolically offered an apology to the Hindu Samaj. However, like Pt Nehru did with the Somnath Temple, the Congress leadership did the same with the Ram Temple. History will continue to judge them as an anti-Hindu party".

On January 10, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge announced that they will not be attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22.

This decision was made public by the Congress party, which labelled the event as predominantly an RSS/BJP affair.