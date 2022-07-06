Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of Labour Department officials on Wednesday to examine the welfare of building and construction workers where he stated that the government is committed to protecting the interests of workers who toil day and night to help the state grow.

He also explained that the construction sector is the key driving force of the economy.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote, “Discussed how to make benefits for construction workers like death & disability benefits, medical relief assistance, etc more robust. Also, deliberated on other important upcoming projects”.

Construction sector is a key driving force of economy. Chaired a meeting of Labour Dept officials to discuss welfare of building & construction workers.



Our Govt is committed to protecting interests of workers who toil day & night, contributing to our State’s growth. pic.twitter.com/xU3jw00pQC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 6, 2022

Tea tribe minister Sanjay Kishan and Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah were also present in the meeting.

It is worthy to note that the construction sector in India employs about 30 million people and generates assets worth more than $200 billion. It provides more than 5% of the nation's GDP and 78% of gross capital formation.