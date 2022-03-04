Assam Governor and also the Chancellor of the Assam Agriculture College (AAU) Professor Jagdish Mukhi, was called to the AAU to play a major part intending to the development and upcoming challenges within the agriculture sector of the State.

On the Occasion of the 22nd convocation of the AAU at Jorhat on Thursday, Governor Mukhi said that in spite of the fact that Assam was wealthy in biodiversity and satisfactory precipitation but natural calamities coupled with vulnerabilities related to nature had been putting stresses on guaranteeing a better livelihood for farmers.

For the wise utilization of the assets, our need must be concurred to dealing with of instabilities of nature so as to change over them into bio-economy and in this manner guarantee financial security for needy farmers and other stakeholders said the Governor.

The Governor Mukhi conferred "Honorary doctorate to Padma Shri awardee and veterinarian Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma, known for his commitment in "the field of wildlife treatment and elephant conservation", whereas internationally acclaimed as Agri scientist and ICAR Director-General additionally Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra."

A total of 1,601 students passed out, out of 1,369 students in the two years, was awarded a doctorate, post-graduate, and graduate degrees together with gold awards and cash prizes, by means of offline and online mode.

"State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora was the guest of honor in the function, and Vice-Chancellor of Assam Women's College, Dr. Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar as special guest, too spoke on the event."

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