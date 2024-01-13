Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 13 took a swipe at the Congress party asserting that despite being in power for 60 years, the party had failed to adopt robust policies for the betterment of the nation.

Speaking at a media conclave in Odisha, Sarma stated the positive strides made by the Northeast, pointing out the increasing representation of individuals from the region in Delhi Police. He questioned why such progress hadn't occurred earlier and pondered whether agreements, such as the ULFA agreement, could have been reached sooner.

Sharing a personal experience, Sarma revealed an encounter with two Assamese women constables serving in Delhi Police. Their presence, he noted, highlighted the growing participation of people from Assam in national institutions.

"Why did it take so long for Congress to open doors for Northeastern people in Delhi Police? The Congress claims they wanted to do it, but what hindered them?" Sarma questioned.

Drawing attention to historical instances, Sarma reminded the audience of Congress's failure to address critical issues during its tenure, including the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He applauded the BJP, stating that it was the BJP, not Congress, that took decisive action in the interest of the nation.

Sarma urged the Congress to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his efforts stating the need for a united front in building national assets like the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He credited Modi with fostering a sense of nationalism among the populace and urged Congress to stand alongside these initiatives for the greater good of the nation.