Mizoram registers 2,239 new COVID recoveries in past 24 hours
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Covid
AIZAWL:With 11,767 active COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the state registered 623 deaths on Monday.
With the 2239 new recoveries, the state lodged a total of 1,73,495 recoveries and the recovery rate went up to 93.33 per cent.
As many as 1,85,885 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state.
The COVID bulletin states that out of 623 deaths, 504 (80.89 per cent) had co-morbidity
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