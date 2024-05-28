As Cyclone Remal continues its onslaught, the Assam government has issued warnings across multiple districts in the state, urging residents to exercise caution and avoid outdoor activities. The cyclone, which made landfall earlier this week, has already caused extensive damage in various parts of Assam, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to take preventive measures.

For May 28, districts including Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, and Karbi Anglong are on high alert. Similarly, for May 29, warnings have been issued for Cachar, Dima Hasao, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksaand Chirang districts.

Residents in the aforementioned areas have been advised to take precautionary measures and refrain from venturing out for fishing and agricultural activities due to the heightened risk of falling trees and strong winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued further alerts, warning of strong gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph over the next few hours. The impact of these winds has already been felt across several districts, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong and Morigaon.

In response to the severe weather conditions brought about by Cyclone Remal, authorities have taken decisive actions to ensure public safety. One such measure includes the closure of schools in affected districts, with reports indicating shutdowns in Nagaon, Guwahati, and other regions.