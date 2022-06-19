A gang of dacoits looted assets worth around Rs 2 lakh in cash and gold ornaments by showing pistol .

The incident took place at Kashikotra in Chirang district at a pharmacist's house named Biran Basumatari.

The landlord has informed that there were three people in the gang of robbers.

"At 8 p.m., when the shop was about to close, the bandit came from back and showed the pistol and looted cash as well as gold ornaments," said Biran Basumatari.

It may be mentioned that in the past, decoits have taken place in different places like Amteka in Chirang. Similarly, the general public is alarmed by the incident in Kashikotra in the district.

Meanwhile, a team led by the Chirang district superintendent of police reached the spot and continued the investigation after receiving information about the incident.

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