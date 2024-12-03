In a special operation, the Delhi Police apprehended a Bangladeshi youth who had illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border and reached Delhi.

The individual was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport after it was found that he was earlier staying in Sribhumi after entering India illegally. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his illegal entry into India.

Meanwhile, Assam Police continue to maintain a high state of vigilance, successfully apprehending five illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the international border on December 1.

The individuals, identified as Md Noor Islam, Md Imran, Yasmin Akhtar, Ishmo Tara Akhtar, and Md Babul Hussain, were detained and pushed back across the border.

This comes after a similar incident in November, when two Bangladeshi infiltrators, Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali, were apprehended in Karimganj district based on intelligence inputs about their unauthorised entry. Both were also pushed back into Bangladesh following their detention.

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