Delhi police identified and deported 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were found residing illegally in the city, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary.



Speaking to PTI, Choudhary revealed that the individuals were staying in local hotels without valid documentation. "The illegal migrants were detained for overstaying their tourist visas. Following an interrogation, they were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation," he stated.



The deportees, aged between 21 and 48 years, hailed from various districts in Bangladesh, including Cumilla, Gazipur, Dhaka, and Sunamganj. During questioning, they admitted to entering India on tourist visas and overstaying beyond the permitted duration.





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