Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 14 said that for Clause 6 to get implemented , the primary thing has to start with the delimitation of the constituency. Speaking exclusively to India Today NE at a Townhall meeting in Guwahati , CM Sarma said that he supports Clause 6 but he is not in favour of the reports prepared by the committee in respect to the clause. The CM informed that Government is in discussion with various organizations and people to implement the Clause of Assam Accord.



“ I support Clause 6 but do not support the report as prepared in the context of Assam.”, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Clause 6 has never the election agenda of the BJP government to garner votes from people and further said it is a genuine and it is responsibility of the government to support Clause 6 and secure and safeguard the people of Assam.

Speaking at the conclave, CM Sarma said that Government is going beyond Clause 6 and working day and night to implement it as soon as possible.

“We have our own agenda. We have our own vision about Clause 6. We are supporting the delimitation process and are working day and night for it.”, the Chief Minister said.

“ Today people of Assam proudly says that they are secured and are happy with the Government is handly the issue of Clause 6.” , the chief Minister further added.

CM Sarma said that delimitation of the assembly constituency is the entry door to implement Clause 6. Government is in favour of this report and hope to get the notification in the next 7-10 days if everything goes well, the CM said.

He said the Central Government is in consultation with the Election Commission asking whether delimitation can be done or not. Government of Assam however has responded to it and said it supports the delimitation process and should take place immediately and have already given their view to the Supreme Court for the same.

CM said that Government has also discussed the matter with All Assam Students’ Union and have receive their nod to start with the process.

The Chief Minister claimed that unlike Congress who did not pay any heed to the Clause 6 issue in Assam, BJP Government is ready to go ahead with the implementation.

“Previous government feared that law and order situation will be disturbed in Assam if it is implemented. But, our government has assured and ascertained there is no threat to law and order situation in Assam if Clause 6 of Assam Accord is implemented in the state.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma however said that the final call has to be taken by the Centre and the Election Commission for the Clause to come into effect. He expressed his hope and confidence thar things are on the right track and direction as Assam has the support of Supreme Court when it is comes to delimitation process and implementation of Clause 6 in Assam .