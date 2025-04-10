The internal conflict within the Dhubri District Congress continues to escalate, as long-time party loyalist and District Seva Dal President Helim Zaman has accused the leadership of sidelining him in favour of newer entrants with alleged financial influence.

Zaman has made serious allegations regarding the sale of party tickets for the Panbari-Rangamati Zilla Parishad seat, claiming that tickets were sold for exorbitant sums. He has specifically accused Dhubri District Congress President Abedur Zaman (also known as Jewel) of selling the party ticket for as much as Rs 10 lakh.

According to Zaman, despite written recommendations from both the All India Congress Seva Dal and the Assam Pradesh Congress Seva Dal supporting his candidature, the ticket was ultimately given to another candidate, Sanowar Hussain, under questionable circumstances. Hussain, a former AIUDF member, joined the Congress only a few months ago.

“Despite my long-standing service and commitment to the Congress, I have been deprived,” said Zaman.

The issue has caught the attention of senior party leadership. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice President Nipen Thakuria confirmed awareness of the incident, stating, “Such actions go against the party’s ethics. I have reported the matter to higher authorities. If the allegations are verified, strict action will be taken against Abedur Zaman.”

“This isn’t just about me — it's about every grassroots worker who has supported the party through every challenge,” added Zaman, warning that the integrity of the party’s internal processes is at stake. The controversy has triggered unrest among grassroots workers and could impact the party’s prospects in the upcoming local elections.