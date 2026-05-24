Dhubri police arrest two in connection with illegal narcotics distribution, contraband seized

The Dhubri District Crime Unit conducted an undercover raid on Sunday, May 24 night and uncovered an alleged drug trade operating from a commercial establishment on IG Road. Two individuals were apprehended during the operation.

According to police sources, the Crime Unit personnel carried out the operation in plain clothes after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding suspected illegal narcotics transactions taking place from the shop premises. The team reportedly monitored the establishment while blending in as regular customers before initiating action.

Following confirmation of the alleged illegal activities, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dr. Anup Jyoti Borah, reached the location and personally supervised the search and seizure operation.

During the raid, police apprehended Shahajada Sheikh (50), identified as the owner of the premises and a resident of IG Road. A search conducted on him reportedly led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of contraband tablets, several bottles of narcotic cough syrup, and cash suspected to be proceeds from the illegal trade.

Police also arrested Afzalur Hussain (41), the shopkeeper operating the establishment and another resident of IG Road. During a search of the shop, officers recovered three additional bottles of the same prohibited narcotic cough syrup allegedly concealed inside the premises.

Both accused were taken into custody at the spot. Law enforcement authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

Police stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the alleged distribution network and to identify the primary suppliers involved in trafficking contraband substances into the district.