Dibrugarh University witnessed a grand opening of its second edition of the Literary Festival on Wednesday, February 5 attracting a packed audience of literature enthusiasts and over 120 writers from across the globe.

This year’s festival, themed “Africa”, brings together novelists, poets, critics, essayists, and travelogue writers from more than 25 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and Europe. The event is organized by the Foundation for Culture, Arts & Literature (FOCAL) in collaboration with Dibrugarh University.

Delivering the welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jiten Hazarika extended his gratitude to FOCAL and its trustees, which include renowned writers, filmmakers, and retired bureaucrats, for their efforts in making this literary extravaganza a reality in Eastern Assam.

The inaugural day featured ten literary sessions held simultaneously across five venues within the university campus. Adding to the literary discussions, a special documentary on Africa, produced by Dibrugarh University students and faculty, was screened, shedding light on the continent’s cultural richness and technological advancements.

Several eminent writers from African nations are taking part in the four-day festival, which will conclude on February 8.