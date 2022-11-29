After the authorities at the Dibrugarh University (DU) rusticated as many as 18 students for their role in ragging which led the first-semester student to jump off from the hostel building, the victim shares his views on the actions taken by the management.

Speaking to the media, the victim Anand Sharma said, "No student's career should be ruined because of me due to this case."

"Whoever has done it has got the results... I am not forgiving them but their career should not be hampered" he added.

Further, the victim remarked that because of this incident he has to lose one year of studies but does not others to suffer the same.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Anand Sharma's mother on November 28 claimed that Sharma was tortured mentally and physically and was also forced to drink liquor.

Sharma's mother identified as Sarita Sharma further alleged that despite several complaints, the university administration chose to remain quiet and none came to help her son.

''My son was mentally and physically tortured, forced to drink liquor,'' Sharma's mother claimed while speaking to the media.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh. On the other hand, the doctors suggest surgery as the victim has an injury to his spinal cord.

After the Dibrugarh University ragging incident, yet another shocking incident of ragging has been reported at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Two Postgraduate students were found guilty in the case. As per reports, the two postgraduate students allegedly harassed a junior Postgraduate student which is gross misconduct and a violation of the college rules and regulations.

They are accused of harassing the students both physically and mentally. The two culprits have been identified as Dr Sayan Mukherjee of batch 2021-22 and Dr Saket Saraf of batch 2021-22 who belonged to the Department of Orthopedics, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.