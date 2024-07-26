DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold press meet in Guwahati tomorrow
DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold a press meet in Guwahati to discuss the Union Budget 2024-25. The event will take place at Radisson Blu on July 27, followed by interactions at NEDFi House.
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Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will hold a press meet on the Union Budget 2024-25, at Guwahati's Radisson Blu, on July 27.
Scindia is expected to arrive at the venue in Guwahati by 12:05 pm following which he will hold the press meet.
Later, he will depart to NEDFi House in GS Road around 2:15 pm for further interactions.
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