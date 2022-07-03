Assam Police confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs worth Rs 4 crore in Kamrup district on Saturday. Five suspected smugglers – identified as Ali Ahmed, Md. Mohammad Khan, Baharul Alom, Najimul Miah, and Jiyadul Islam – have been apprehended by police.

A police squad led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta began an operation in the Azara area and confiscated 50,000 'World Is Yours' tablets based on specific intel, an official said.

"The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs 4 crore", Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, Assam police recovered 1480 kg of cannabis, wrapped in 74 little packets, from a goods carrier arriving from another state at Churaibari of Karimganj district.