With Diwali approaching, Guwahati's markets are bustling with activity as residents shop for earthen pots and oil lamps, essential for the upcoming festivities and Kali Puja. Traders have showcased a variety of diyas sourced from across Assam, including Goalpara, Nagarbera, and Sonapur.

Dilip Das, a local trader, noted a rise in prices this year but expressed optimism for sales as the festival nears. "We are hoping that sales will be high in the coming days," he said.

Customers like Nabarun Dutta emphasised the cultural significance of lighting diyas during Diwali. "While many decorative items are available, lighting diyas is our tradition, and it supports local potters," Dutta stated.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared highlights from the Lakshmi Puja celebrations at Bijni Lakshmi Mandir, where he inaugurated the redeveloped temple complex. He highlighted the importance of the accompanying Mela, which attracts large crowds and showcases Assam's rich heritage.

Earlier in the week, Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 in Guwahati, aimed at granting land rights to indigenous residents. He also introduced the Chief Minister's Atamnirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) to support local entrepreneurs, with plans to extend financial assistance to 75,000 beneficiaries in the upcoming phase.