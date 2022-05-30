In a major push, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) to submit their financial reports like Contribution reports, Audited Annual Accounts for the years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 and Election Expenditure Statements, within 30 days to avoid consequential action.

Assam's Chief Electoral Officer, Nitin Khade, on Monday stated that several RUPPs in the state have failed to comply with Section-29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and other extant provisions of the legal and regulatory regime governing Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs), as well as the directions of the Election Commission of India, such as submitting their Contribution Reports, Audited Annual Accounts with authentication.

Only 3 (three) of the 23 (twenty-three) Registered Unrecognized Political Parties in Assam have submitted their Contribution Reports for the fiscal year 2017-18, 1 (one) political party has submitted their Annual Audited Account for the fiscal year 2019-20, and 1 (one) political party has submitted their Election Expenditure Statements for the Lok Sabha Election, 2019, said the Chief Electoral Officer.

Meanwhile, Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) in Assam have been asked to submit their latest Contribution Report, Annual Audited Account for the fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, as well as the Election Expenditure Statement for the Lok Sabha Election, 2019 and Assembly Election, 2021, within the deadline set by the Election Commission of India. They are also asked to update their office bearer information, including authorised signatories for financial transactions, as well as their official address and Permanent Account Number. The CEO has also instructed the Registered Unrecognized Political Parties RUPPs to submit their due compliance reports and other details by 24 June.