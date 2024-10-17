Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for eight hours in Guwahati on Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation into a major money laundering case.

The actress, best known for her roles in "Baahubali" and other hit films, arrived at the ED premises at 1:25 pm, accompanied by her mother. While Tamannaah attended the inquiry, her mother waited outside the office.

Bhatia arrived in a commercial vehicle bearing the registration number AS12 BC6327. According to sources, the interrogation centered around her alleged connection with the promotion of an illicit online cricket betting advertisement and her appearance at a related event. Reports indicate that the ED recorded her statement regarding suspected financial misconduct linked to the misuse of a digital platform named HPZ Token, and other similar applications.

The ED’s probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kohima, Nagaland. The complaint lists charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the HPZ Token and other associated entities. The HPZ Token was an app-based platform that claimed to offer lucrative returns to users investing in cryptocurrency mining machines for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. However, allegations of fraudulent activities soon emerged, with the platform accused of deceiving investors under the guise of high-profit investments.

Tamannaah had previously participated in an event organized by HPZ Token, for which she received an appearance fee. Her involvement in the event has now drawn the attention of the authorities, who are investigating whether her endorsement inadvertently lent credibility to the alleged scam. The interrogation is a part of a broader crackdown on financial frauds associated with digital token platforms that promise unrealistically high returns.

Authorities have yet to disclose further details about the actress's involvement or any potential legal actions arising from the investigation, but sources suggest that additional inquiries may follow as the case unfolds

Also read: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in Guwahati over alleged IPL betting promotion



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