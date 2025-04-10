The ongoing human-elephant conflict in Assam continues to take a devastating toll.

In a tragic incident at Katha Chema village near Jagun, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, an elderly woman lost her life after being attacked by a wild elephant.

The deceased has been identified as 78-year-old Shobha Tamang, a resident of Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh. Reports indicate that she was visiting her relatives in Jagun’s Katha Chema village when the incident occurred.

According to locals, the elephant suddenly emerged from the forest and fatally trampled the woman, leading to chaos and shock in the area.

Forest and police officials have reached the site and are assessing the situation. Locals have called for immediate measures to prevent further such tragedies and ensure the safety of people living in conflict-prone zones.



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