Assam police on January 30, apprehended a person and seized three pieces of elephant tusks during an operation in the Baasbari area of Bihubor Tea Estate under Nazira Police Station in Sivasagar.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials launched the operation and intercepted the individual in possession of the tusks.

Authorities have initiated further investigation to uncover the source of the tusks and any links to illegal wildlife trade.

The arrested individual is being questioned, and legal action is underway. Forest officials have also been informed to assist in the case.

Earlier that day, three men were arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for illegal possession of animal parts. The operation led to the recovery of tiger and elephant parts.

Tiger claws, tiger canines, tiger bones and an elephant tusk were recovered from them.

Those arrested were identified as Amar Hansey, Mahendra Borgrang and Probin Sangma, the official said.