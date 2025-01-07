Farmers residing in the border areas of Assam and Meghalaya in the 25 No. Hahim Council Constituency under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) have expressed relief and gratitude after receiving water pumps for cultivation. The initiative, funded by RHAC's development grants, is aimed at bolstering agricultural activities in the region.



The Hahim constituency, which encompasses 13 revenue villages and approximately 9,000 voters, has witnessed steady development since the establishment of RHAC in 2013. As part of its ongoing efforts, RHAC Executive Member Sonaram Rabha distributed 12 water pump machines to farmers in the area during a program held at Haldipara village on Tuesday.



The distribution program also included other essential items such as reclining beds for the Hahim State Dispensary, chairs, tables, steel almirahs, bookshelves for village clubs, and community organizations. “We distributed a total of 29 items utilizing the grants from the RHAC 2023-24 fiscal year,” stated Sonaram Rabha during the event.



A farmer from Hahim expressed satisfaction with the initiative, saying, “These water pumps have provided us much-needed relief. With sufficient water now available, cultivation will become easier and more productive.”



Highlighting the council’s commitment to improving the lives of residents in remote and often neglected border areas, RHAC Executive Member Rabha remarked, “We are dedicated to ensuring comprehensive development for our people, addressing their needs from all possible angles.”