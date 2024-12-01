Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday described the November 24 Sambhal incident as "unfortunate" and raised concerns about the treatment of minorities in India, comparing it to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir criticized the recent claims over mosques and shrines, alleging a shift in focus from developmental issues to communal tensions.

"The situation reminds me of 1947," Mufti remarked. "When the youth demand jobs, they are ignored. Hospitals and educational facilities remain underdeveloped, and roads are in disrepair. Instead of addressing these issues, efforts are being made to demolish mosques in the name of temple searches. The Sambhal incident, where individuals working in shops were shot, is deeply distressing."

Mufti also expressed her dismay regarding controversies surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, emphasizing its significance as a symbol of interfaith harmony. "Ajmer Sharif, where people of all religions come to pray, is an epitome of brotherhood. Yet, attempts are being made to dig into its history to claim a temple," she stated.

Addressing the situation in Bangladesh, Mufti condemned the reported atrocities against Hindus and warned against similar treatment of minorities in India. "If minorities face persecution here, how are we different from Bangladesh? There seems to be no distinction between the two nations in this regard," she added.

The remarks come amid increasing international concerns over minority rights in Bangladesh, marked by attacks on temples and violence following the arrest of former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has also expressed concern over the safety of Hindus and other minority groups in the neighboring country.