Sensation prevailed in Gudoli village in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Assam-Bangladesh border when a civilian was shot at by BSF personnel last night on August 24.

As per reports, the civilian identified as Maniruzzaman is a resident of Puran Diahra village in the Mankachar area, and a fisherman by profession, as claimed by the locals.

Maniruzzaman had stepped out to catch fish last night near the border area when the BSF fired shots following, which Maniruzzaman received bullet injuries.

Maniruzzaman managed to tread back towards his home with the bullet injury but collapsed midway and breathed his last, as alleged by the locals.

Angry locals came out seeking answers as to why was a civilian killed by the BSF when he meant no harm and was only moving out to catch fish.

Speaking to the media, Border Deputy Superintendent of Police Safur Ali, said, "We have reached out to the BSF and inquiring about the incident. We are trying to ascertain if any other weapon was involved in the killing of the civilian. As per reports, the deceased was a fisherman who had gone out to catch fish last night. The BSF have still not confirmed about the incident. After receiving confirmation an action will be initiated.”

The BSF is yet to tender any statement on the incident. Meanwhile, locals are demanding justice for the killing of an unarmed civilian.

Meantime an investigation into the incident has been initiated.