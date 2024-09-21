At least five people, including a child, sustained injuries when an ambulance collided head-on with a dumper truck at Narayanpur. The incident occurred at Block Tiniali when the ambulance, with registration number 'AS 01-BY-0131,' was transporting a dead body from Tezpur’s Times Medical to Lakhimpur.

The crash caused significant damage to the front of the ambulance, leaving all five passengers injured. Local sources confirmed that the victims, including a young child, were immediately rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) for urgent medical care. Despite the severity of the collision, no fatalities were reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, and the wreckage of the ambulance underscores the force of the impact. Fortunately, all those involved are currently under treatment.

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