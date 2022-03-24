On Wednesday, March 23, a big fire broke out in the forest region of Basistha near Guwahati. This was informed by the Assam Forest Department.

“Forest fire at Basistha, Guwahati. Forest and Police personnel are engaged in firefighting by clearing fire lines and through counter fire,” the Department tweeted.

According to Pulin Mahanta, Basistha Forest Beat Officer, the fire was set by someone within the Basistha Reserve Forest and burned some bamboo and fallen leaves. However, no significant damage was done to the canopy.