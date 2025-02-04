Fresh tensions erupt at Assam-Nagaland border as shots fired near Magro BOP
Tensions erupted along the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani after unidentified Naga miscreants reportedly fired shots into the air near the Magro Border Outpost (BOP).
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Tensions erupted along the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani after unidentified Naga miscreants reportedly fired shots into the air near the Magro Border Outpost (BOP).
The incident has triggered panic among residents in the area.
In response to the situation, police teams from Mariani and Deberapara swiftly reached the location to assess the circumstances and strengthen security measures.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further escalation.
Further details on the report awaited.
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