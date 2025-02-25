North Lakhimpur-born Hemangajit Dutta has etched his name in history by becoming the first individual from Assam to be appointed as Managing Director at Ernst & Young US LLP (EY US). His remarkable journey—from a small town in Assam to a leadership position in one of the world’s top consulting firms—exemplifies perseverance, academic excellence, and relentless ambition.

Dutta’s academic brilliance was evident early on, as he secured 3rd rank in the State Education Board exams, followed by a 10th rank in the Science stream of the State Higher Secondary exams. His pursuit of excellence continued at NIT Silchar, where he graduated with distinction, securing 2nd rank in his class.

Beginning his career as a Software Engineer at IBM Global Services in Kolkata, Dutta quickly made a mark with his expertise in Microsoft technology and financial tax tools. His journey then took him to PwC Consulting, where he contributed significantly to technology-driven business solutions.

With a vision for global impact, he pursued an MBA at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in the United States, specializing in strategy and marketing. This pivotal move led to his entry into EY US in 2014, where he played a crucial role in leading digital transformation projects, particularly in Customer Relationship Management (CRM). His strategic framework, blending emotional intelligence with technology-driven efficiency, earned him widespread recognition.

Dutta’s expertise in working with Fortune 500 companies across industries—spanning Media, Technology, Telecommunications, and Consumer Products—cemented his reputation as an industry leader. Additionally, his commitment to empowering small businesses was evident in his work with a minority-owned feminine-care startup, aiding its expansion.

In 2024, his dedication and leadership culminated in his historic appointment as Managing Director at EY US, an achievement that not only marks a personal milestone but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring professionals from Assam and beyond.