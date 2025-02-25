JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit not only promised an investment in various sectors in the state; he also shared his special connection with Assam.

Stating that Assam has seen a rapid development over the years, Jindal recalled his childhood visits to his maternal grandparents in Tinsukia.

"When I used to visit as a kid, my grandfather would tell me tales of bravery about local legends. Now, when I return, I am glad to see the development taking place here," he added.

Affirming JSW Group's interest in investing in Assam, he said, "We are looking into investment opportunities in cement manufacturing sector in the state."

Further, he emphasised the strategic importance of the Northeast in the country's economic growth, stating, "As India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the world, the Northeast region has a major role to play. The PM has a special connection with this region and has emphasised that the country will grow when the Northeast grows."

Jindal said the Northeast is now progressing at the same pace as the rest of the country, driven by the double-engine government.

He pointed to expanding national highways, airports, and logistics parks as indicators of this growth.