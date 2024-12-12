The Gauhati High Court has initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging potential environmental disruptions in the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary and surrounding Ramsar site of Deepor Beel.

Three petitioners, Rajeev Bhattacharyya, Gaurav Choudhury and Subrat Talukdar, have raised significant concerns about a proposed railway line stretching from Azara to Tetelia, which would cut through the sensitive wildlife sanctuary.

"In view of prayer (I) and (III) made in the said PIL, the petitioner in this PIL will not be pressing prayer (A)," the court documented, highlighting the nuanced legal manoeuvring.

Key Highlights:

- The PIL targets multiple government entities, including the Union of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Assam state authorities

- Specific focus on potential ecological damage from infrastructure development

- Judicial bench comprises Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund

"Both matters relate to the issue of Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary," the court noted, emphasising the interconnected nature of the environmental concerns.

"The petitioner is also raising the issue of contiguous areas of the Ramsar site of Deepor Beel," the court order stated, underlining the comprehensive environmental assessment.

The court has issued notices to all respondents, with a four-week timeline to respond. The case is set for further hearing, signalling a crucial examination of environmental preservation versus infrastructure development.