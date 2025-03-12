The Gauhati High Court has directed the concerned courts to submit detailed reports explaining why cases involving Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have not progressed.

A division bench comprising Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury issued the directive on March 11 while hearing a suo motu writ petition regarding the status of pending cases against lawmakers.

Earlier, in compliance with the Court's January 28, 2025 order, the Registry submitted a report on March 10, 2025, detailing the status of cases in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Upon reviewing the report, the Court noted that out of 15 cases pending before the Principal Seat of the Gauhati High Court, seven have been disposed of, while the remaining eight are at an advanced stage of hearing and are likely to be concluded soon.

The Court acknowledged significant progress in disposing of these cases since the suo motu case was registered. "If the matters proceed as indicated in the report, all pending cases involving MPs and MLAs in the Principal Seat of the High Court are likely to reach their logical conclusion soon," the bench observed.

However, the Court raised concerns over cases pending in the district judiciary of Assam, noting that many have been stalled at the stage of securing the accused’s appearance, with some cases remaining unresolved for over a decade.

"The Registry’s report does not clarify why these cases have been pending for so long solely for 'appearance.' If the delay is due to difficulties in securing the accused’s presence or a complainant's failure to take necessary steps, it is unclear why consequential judicial orders have not been issued," the Court remarked.