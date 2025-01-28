The Gauhati High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the illegal coal mining activities in Umrangso, raising concerns over the administration's role in allowing such practices despite a Supreme Court directive for a complete closure of rat-hole mining.

A Division Bench, led by Chief Justice, has issued a notice to the Assam State Government, questioning the failure of local authorities to enforce the Supreme Court’s ban effectively.

The court emphasized the need for strict adherence to the prohibition, especially given the environmental and safety risks associated with rat-hole mining.

In its order, the Bench directed the state government to submit a detailed affidavit with the next hearing scheduled for February 7.

The issue came under scrutiny after reports suggested rampant illegal coal mining in the Umrangso region, raising concerns about its adverse environmental impact and violation of legal mandates.

The Supreme Court had previously declared rat-hole mining illegal, citing its hazardous nature and significant ecological damage.